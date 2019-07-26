The Big Spring Police Department issued the following press release regarding the recent TSB Liquor store theft:
On July 25, 2019 at approximately 11:50 p.m., Big Spring Police Department and Howard County Sheriff’s Office officers were dispatched to TSB Liquors located at 1104 N. Lamesa on suspicious activity.
Upon arrival officers found the front glass of the building shattered. Officers continued investigating and subsequently arrested Brandon Dakota Feaster White/Male 27 years of age who was found inside. Feaster was charged with Burglary of a Building and a Cruelty to an Animal Warrant.