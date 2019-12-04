For the past couple months the Big Spring Police Department Narcotics Division has conducted investigations into the distribution of Crack Cocaine and Marijuana at 100 Lockhart Lot C.
On the 3rd of December 2019 at approximately 2:00 P.M., a search warrant was executed at the location by the Big Spring Police Department Narcotics Division assisted by the Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.
During the execution of the warrant two individuals as well as two children ages 9 months and 2 years were located inside of the residence. The two adults were found to be in possession of Marijuana, Crack Cocaine and over $1,000.00 in U.S. currency.
At the time of this media release the two children have been placed with Child Protective Services and the two adults were arrested and charged with the Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1 4G<200G.
Narcotics Investigators are expecting additional charges to follow at a later date as this investigation continues.