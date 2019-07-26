Big Spring Police Department issued the following press release regarding the recent theft at Higginbotham Bartlett Lumber store:
On the 12th of July 2019, the Higginbotham Bartlett Lumber store located at 1900 E. FM 700 was burglarized and 48 firearms were stolen from within the business. Since that time the Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has been working this investigation and following leads. As a result of this investigation the Big Spring Police Department has made several arrests within the past 24 hours. The following have been arrested and charged:
Hispanic male, juvenile 15 years of age was charged with burglary of a building and theft of a firearm, two counts;
Anselmo Vicente Rangel, Hispanic male, 22 years of age was charged with driving while license invalid, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying a weapon, violation of a protective order warrant, theft of a firearm, and deadly conduct;
Marcello Jacinto Rangel, Hispanic male, 19 years of age was charged with assault causes bodily injury family member warrant, assault family member and intentionally impeding normal breathing warrant, theft of a firearm, two counts;
Enrique Bearnado Rangel, Hispanic male, 20 years of age was charged with disregard stop sign warrant, aggravated assault in a motor vehicle warrant, parole violation warrant, possession of a firearm by felon, two counts, and theft of a firearm, two counts;
Jarryel Jermaine Hill, black male, 18 years of age was charged with theft of a firearm, two counts.
The Big Spring Police Department has yet to recover all of the firearms stolen from the Higginbotham Lumber store and many are suspected of being sold. If any citizen has recently purchased a firearm from anyone and there is question as to whether the firearm is stolen you are urged to call the Criminal Investigations Division Sergeant John Haynes at 432-264-2558. The Criminal Investigations Division will continue to follow leads and anyone found to be in possession of a stolen firearm and had not reached out to Police will be arrested.
The Big Spring Police Department expects more arrests and charges to follow. This continues to be an ongoing investigation and there is no further information available at this time.
If you have any information on this investigation you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-tips (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from web address www. P3tips.com/1277.
Chief of Police, Chad Williams
Administrative Lieutenant Brian Gordon