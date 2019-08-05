U.S. Representative Jodey Arrington will be in Big Spring for a Community Town Hall, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. The community is invited to attend the meeting, which will be held at City Council Chambers, and hear updates from Arrington regarding national security, an update on the economy since the Tax Cut and Job Act were implemented, and upcoming work related to rural healthcare.
“When I come and visit (the 29 counties), I leave room for the community and fellow West texans to share their feelings, give me their thoughts, advice and council,” Arrington said. “It only works if I can come back and tell them what's really going on behind the scenes up there – so much political drama and political theatre on both sides – and I can cut through all that and tell them what's going on and they tell me what their views are and what advice they have.”
The upcoming Town Hall is an opportunity for Big Spring residents to get updated from Arrington on progress that has taken place since the last Congressional session, but also to understand how national issues are impacting the local community, along with other rural west Texas towns. Arrington will be discussing the border crisis and lack of border security. It's a security and humanitarian crisis.
“National Security is the first and most important job of the federal government. That is one thing that's not debatable; federal governments first job is to provide for a common defense as it states in the constitution,” he said.
According to Arrington, the movement to declare the border issue a crisis and state of emergency was a good move on President Donald Trump's behalf.
“I am for legal immigration. I am for the new immigrant coming to this country and gaining the whole experience. Having new immigrant blood in the body of the United States is a good thing. I want them to have the freedoms and opportunities every new American has, but I want them to come through the legal process,” Arrington said.
In the last few months there have been more than 100,000 coming across the border, causing border patrol agents and customs agents to be overworked and overwhelmed. The resources available – agents, facilities, etc. - are not adequate compared to the number of illegal immigrants needing to be processed.
“Our asylum policies are creating perverse incentive for people to bring children because they know if you bring a child you won't be detained so we have to close some loop holes and fix some of the polices that are actually acting as a magnet to draw people here,” Arrington said.
Recently, Arrington visited the Rio Grande sector – the most active sector for illegal immigration – and toured the detention facilities. He will be reporting on what he saw during the upcoming Town Hall.
“It is not how it has been portrayed in the main stream media, it's far better and I want to assure folks, while there is an overcrowding issue we need more resources for more facilities. We have an infrastructure problem, lack of facilities. ...,” Arrington said.
The border crisis has been a hot topic nationwide, and for small West Texas communities located hours away from the border, the impact is still just as real, according to Arrington. Law enforcement in rural communities are dealing with an influx of crime rates and drug movement, due to the influx of illegal immigrants.
“Talk to the local sheriff and police department, if you believe the border crisis doesn't impact your community. The drugs that have been coming into communities are coming across the Mexican/US border; so if you talk to law enforcement, they will tell you they've seen a major uptick in gang activity, drugs and it is permeating throughout the country,” he said.
In addition to national security, Arrington will be discussing the economic state since the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in December 2017.
“I am going to discuss the free market policies and give an update on the state of the economy, which is experiencing a 50 year low when it comes to unemployment rates and the fastest wage growth in a decade,” he said. “The growth is the fastest at the lower end of the economic spectrum which means those who are needing it are the ones who are getting it. The bottom line, we now have more jobs than can be filled. Our economy hasn't been this good and this strong in a long time. We have reduced the government burden on our job creators and brought more jobs online and back online, and that is a great story to tell.”
Arrington will discuss the importance of the USMCA agreement and the impact it can have if passed. According to a report issued, with the passing of the agreement there would be 170,000 new jobs and $70 billion in economic growth. Ag trade has increased over 300 percent since NAFTA was signed in 1993.
“The life blood of the ag economy is the trade agreement and the new trade deal makes it fairer for our workers, manufacturers, and farmers. It enhances the deal and modernizes it making it better all around for the United States,” Arrington said. “The future for ag and energy is looking better every day because of the policies we have put in place. We've been able to add cotton back into the farm bill."
Arrington continued, “If you're going to have a vibrant rural economy like Big Spring ... one of the ways you ensure our children and grandchildren have the prospects for prosperity and a better life than we had, in rural West Texas is to make sure you have a strong ag and energy economy – trade deals, tax reform, and farm bills.”
Rural communities have to deal with a formula that makes it difficult to sustain, low patient volume and bad payor mix. When you add on the mandates, regulations and requirements, it makes it that much harder,” he said. “We need to simplify it. We need to realize there isn't a one size fits all when it comes to healthcare. We need a payment model that works, lower regulations and we need to reduce government barriers denying access to healthcare in rural areas.”
Arrington believes during this congress, there will be bi-partisan legislation to save rural healthcare.
While Arrington is in Washington fighting for the rural West Texas communities, he is also being vocal about one issue which seems to be growing in today's society.
“The socialist ideology is getting a foothold in one of our two parties in our country and becoming more mainstream in the democratic party. It's an accepted ideology, a dangerous political system, and I am going to fight it with every fiber of my being because America is the most powerful, prosperous most generous in the history of the world because we are the freest in the world,” he said.
Arrington continued, “To give up our freedom for government control of economy and our lives unacceptable in this great nation that has persisted a democracy for over 240 years … history is littered with countries that took that road to ruin and imploded. I am going to fight tooth and nail to make sure our country maintains stature as the freest country in the world because we are the land of opportunity because we are the land of the free.”