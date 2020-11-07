The Election has been called.
After four days of counting, according to the Associated Press as of 10:39 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 Joe Biden, Democratic candidate, has won the 2020 Presidential Election with 284 Electoral Votes. President Donald Trump has 214 Electoral Votes.
At the time of the Election being called, Joe Biden had 50.6% of the votes with a total of 74,847,834 and President Donald Trump, Reupblican candidate, had 47.4% of the vote for a total of 70,591,531 votes.
A presidential candidate needs 270 Electoral Votes to take the win in the election. With the announcement of Biden taking Pennsylvania – 20 Electoral Votes – with 49.7% of the votes, 3,345,906 compared to Donald Trumps 49.2% and 3,311,448 votes, the Associated Press called the election.
Officially Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina have not officially called their races, but according to polls, Biden is leading in Georgia and Nevada.