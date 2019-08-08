Scenic Mountain Medical Center and Big Spring Herald joined forces to put on the 6th annual Back to School Splash on Thursday evening.
Through the support of more than 26 local organizations, businesses and individuals, more than 300 students received a free backpack along with school supplies for the new year.
Star Dodge, Parkview, SMMC Auxiliary, Selah Tubing Testers and others donated backpacks. KBYG and School of Rock provided a crowd draw, as they provided music for the event.
BBVA provided hot dogs , along with Marcy Place who provided chips. Special appearances were made by Safety Pup and HE Buddy.