School begins across Howard County next Thursday. Forsan and Coahoma students will return to classes on Thursday, Aug. 15 and Big Spring students will return on Aug. 19.
In preparation for the upcoming school year, several organizations and local businesses have joined together to ease the burden of back to school shopping. For those needing help with back to school supplies stop by one of the supply drives:
Today:
Back to School Health Splash sponsored by Big Spring Herald, SMMC, and KBYG.
Scenic Mountain Medical Center
4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
275 backpacks handed out, free school supplies, hot dogs - provided by BBVA, games/activities, resources and more.
School supply drive
Back in Motion
3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
900 backpacks
Back to School
YMCA
Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to Noon
more than 100 backpacks handed out with school supplies/divided by grade level
Thank you to all the businesses who joined together to ensure no child has to go to school without school supplies this year.