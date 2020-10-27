Big Spring, TX (79721)

Today

A variety of wintry precipitation types this evening will become mainly rain and snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A variety of wintry precipitation types this evening will become mainly rain and snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.