National Small Business Week (NSBW), organized by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), has been celebrating small businesses and their community contributions for more than 50 years.
NSBW is traditionally observed during the first week of May, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, NSBW is now taking place from Sept. 21 – 25, with a virtual conference held by SBA Sept. 22 – 24.
The theme of this year’s NSBW is Recovery, Adaptation and Innovation, which aims to celebrate small businesses that have navigated the pandemic while supporting their employees and communities.
Recognizing small businesses is important, especially in Texas, which is home to nearly 3 million small businesses that employ over 5 million Texans.
The importance of small business is not limited only to its local economic impact. Small business owners and employees understand the community around them and can cater to local needs with more personal care. Additionally, small businesses created more than 93,000 new jobs in Texas last year.
If you are the owner or employee of a small business, use these tips from your Better Business Bureau to make the most of this NSBW:
- Show local pride. Get involved in NSBW events and presentations happening in your community. Use this opportunity to get to know other small businesses in your area to create a community network.
- Celebrate creatively. While we can’t celebrate in person, we can still celebrate together. Encourage online shopping in your NSBW promotions or use social media to showcase contributions your business has made locally.
- Show appreciation. Be sure to thank the customers who support your business. This could be in the form of a heartfelt “thank you” on social media or a customer appreciation sale during NSBW. It’s also important to take this opportunity to show appreciation for your staff who have helped you navigate these trying times.
Learn more about NSBW at SBA.gov/national-small-business-week.
For more small business tips and resources from Better Business Bureau, visit us at BBB.org/SmallBusiness.