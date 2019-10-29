The holiday season is upon us. It seems the year has just flown by. We want to take a moment, in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and share those things in our community we are thankful for.
Email us at editor@bigspringherald.com, what you are thankful for this holiday season, along with a photo and check the Big Spring Herald periodically to see if you are featured. The plan is to feature I am thankful for ... every day throughout November.
We at the Big Spring Herald are thankful for our readership base and we look forward to sharing in the holiday season with each of you.