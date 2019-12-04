The weather outside is nice, and the bells have started ringing. If you have ventured to Walmart, Porters or the Big Spring Post Office recently, you probably heard bells as you entered the store.
The Red Kettle Challenge has kicked off and local businesses and organizations have stepped up and taken the challenge. Today, the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors are out ringing at Walmart.
The money raised during the Red Kettle season benefits the Angel Tree program at the Salvation Army, amongst other outreach efforts through the holidays.
For those wanting to volunteer to ring the bell, visit RegisterToRing.com.