Ambassadors ringing Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell

Debbie Wegman, Debbye ValVerde, Clarance Hartfield and Amanda Duforat were out ringing the bell for the Red Kettle Challenge today at Walmart. Throughout the holiday season, kettles will be set up around town. 

 Courtesy photo

The weather outside is nice, and the bells have started ringing. If you have ventured to Walmart, Porters or the Big Spring Post Office recently, you probably heard bells as you entered the store. 

The Red Kettle Challenge has kicked off and local businesses and organizations have stepped up and taken the challenge. Today, the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors are out ringing at Walmart. 

The money raised during the Red Kettle season benefits the Angel Tree program at the Salvation Army, amongst other outreach efforts through the holidays. 

For those wanting to volunteer to ring the bell, visit RegisterToRing.com

Managing Editor

