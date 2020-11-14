The Big Spring Pride Drive competed in Amarillo in the Area 4A marching band competition Saturday.
The Big Spring Pride Drive placed 1st in the competition and will be advancing to State competition in San Antonio.
The Forsan Buffalo Band competed in Lubbock for the 2A Area competition on Saturday morning. The Buffalo Band received word Saturday evening they placed 3rd in the competition and would be advancing to State competition in San Antonio in December.
The Coahoma Band competed in the Area 3A competition in Abilene on Saturday.
Coahoma is not in a State advancement year. However, the Coahoma Band placed 3rd overall.
Congratulations to all Area bands who competed today.