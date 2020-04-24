The Federal Government has been rolling out different relief programs in order to provide support for small businesses during the economic shutdown. In addition to federal support, there is now a local option for small business owners. Big Spring Area Community Foundation Board of Directors has announced the creation of a one-time relief grant program for small business within Howard County impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses throughout Howard County are experiencing lost income due to restrictions placed on them by the Governor of Texas' Executive Order for non-essential business which has limited the business hours and shopping procedures or temporarily closed.
According to a release issued by Big Spring Area Community Foundation, with the Governor's decision to reopen businesses in Texas, this relief grant is to be used by businesses to pay expenses directly related to reopening their business.
“The amount of the grant will be dependent on how many qualifying businesses apply, but we anticipate grants in the $2,000 to $3,000 range,” Drew Mouton, BSACF Board President, said.
Business owners can access the eligibility requirements and download a grant application on the Big Spring Area Community Foundation website at www.BSACF.org with applications being due by Friday, May 15, 2020 at 5 p.m.
The Big Spring Area Community Foundation was established in 2001 to help individuals and families create personal, permanent and powerful legacies with charitable funds customized to meet their philanthropic goals.
For more information, please contact the Foundation office at 432-714-4316 or by e-mail at greghenry1996@gmail.com.