The Big Spring Art Association and the Heritage Museum will be hosting Their Area Wide Art Show from May 4 to May 27, 2021.
Entries will be accepted on Thursday and Friday, April 29-30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The show will open May 4th with a ribbon cutting by the Big Spring Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.
A category for miniature paintings has been added this year. Sizes smaller than 10” on all sides will be the criteria for this category. Other categories include Oil/Acrylics; Pastels/Colored Pencil; Photography; Mixed Media/ Watercolor; 3D/Sculpture/Jewelry/Stained Glass; Digital Art (Must be original work); Miniature
Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded. Best of Show will receive $ 150.00; First place in each category $ 50.00; Second place each category $ 35.00; Third place each category will receive
a ribbon.
Presentation of awards and reception will be held May 27, 2021 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
For more information please contact Michelle Worthan, mrs.worthan1111@gmail.com; Sandee Lockhart, b-slockhart@live.com; Linda Rupard, happyartist67@yahoo.com