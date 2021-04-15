The Big Spring Art Association will be holding a regular meeting this Saturday, at the Howard County Library. As part of the meeting, the BSAA will have the annual Live Model for the Life Drawing teaching.
Each year, the BSAA brings a live model in order to allow artists of all mediums to have an opportunity at sketching, drawing, photography and other skills.
"Different from a typical meeting in that the live model endeavor is in and of itself 'art in action' rather than a demonstration that is passive learning. Participants are encouraged to draw, sketch, paint or photograph the model for the entire hour."
The model is described as a classy, gorgeous and distinguished senior lady who is known by many around town. She has modeled for the Big Spring Art Association before with hats, gloves, heels, fur and jewelry.
There is no charge to attend the meeting. For those wanting to find out how to get involved with the Big Spring Art Association, more information can be obtained during the meeting Saturday.