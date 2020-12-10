It is with honor that the publishers and editors of Convention South, the national multimedia resource for planning events in the South, present Big Spring Convention & Visitors Bureau with a 2020 Readers’ Choice Award.
“Convention South readers and fans have voted to decide the best meeting sites in the South, and it is no surprise to us that Big Spring Convention & Visitors Bureau has been selected to receive our annual Readers’ Choice Award,” said Convention South Associate Publisher Ashleigh Osborne. “The value in receiving this prestigious recognition is that it comes from the United States’ top meeting professionals who hold events in the South. These planners demand the highest level of customer service and quality facilities, and they have contributed in determining that Big Spring Convention & Visitors Bureau indeed displays the commitment to professionalism, creativity and service that they require.”
Big Spring Convention & Visitors Bureau is among 380 convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs), meeting facilities and hotels located across the South to receive this year’s Readers’ Choice Award. Throughout the year, meeting professionals nominated the meeting sites they believe provide exemplary service for group events. The nominated sites are then compiled onto an online ballot where meeting professionals and fans are asked to vote for the best of the best. With over 8,000 voters participating in the selection process and the highest social media interaction to date, this has
been the most successful and engaging year yet!
Since creation in 2001, this is the first time that Big Spring Convention & Visitors Bureau has received the award, making it an even greater honor to present it with a 2020 Readers’ Choice Award. Big Spring Convention & Visitors Bureau will be featured as an award recipient in the December 2020 Awards Issue of Convention South magazine. This exciting issue will also showcase some of the most talented meeting
professionals in the nation as Convention South also presents planners with its annual “Meeting Professionals To Watch” designation. “Featuring peer advice and trade secrets from our Meeting Professionals to Watch in 2021, our Awards Issue is one of the most popular must-read resources within the meetings industry,” Osborne said.
Celebrating almost 40 years as a leading meeting planning resource, Convention South magazine is based in Gulf Shores, Ala., and is distributed to more than 18,000 meeting professionals located across the country who book meetings held within the South, according to Osborne.
A complete list of award winners can be found online at:
https://conventionsouth.com/2020-readers-choice-award-winners-announced/