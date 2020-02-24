In November 2018 the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received information from the National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children in regards to 3 child pornographic photographs coming back to an IP Address in Howard County. After further investigation a residence was identified as the source of the IP Address. A search warrant was executed at a residence in Howard County. Once inside the residence Deputies and HSI Agents obtained information that 3 juvenile lived inside the residence. Several electronic devices believed to have contained child pornography were located inside the residence. Due to the complexity of the electronic devices Investigators with Homeland Security assisted in obtaining information off the devices.
During the course of this investigation multiple child pornography images and child pornography videos were found on the devices.
The investigators were able to obtain Federal Arrest Warrants on Christopher Regan 38 y/o for Conspiracy to Produce Child Pornography and Producing Child Pornography and Tanya Regan 35 y/o for Conspiracy to Produce Child Pornography and Possession of Pre-Pubescent Child Pornography.
The Juveniles involved were turned over to the Custody of CPS and at a later time all parental rights were removed from Christopher and Tanya Regan.
“These heinous crimes were conducted by sexual predators who posed a serious danger to children,” said United States Attorney Erin Nealy Cox. “I commend the swift and dedicated work of law enforcement, and am glad we were able to serve justice for the victims.”
“This is one of the most despicable cases of child exploitation and abuses of trust I have seen in my law-enforcement career,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, Special Agent in Charge of HSI Dallas. “Even the most hardened criminal would likely take exception to this kind of heinous behavior. No sentence is long enough for these two individuals, and it sends a clear message to others who sexually exploit vulnerable children: We will come after you and hold you accountable for your reprehensible actions.”
I want to personally commend the work done by Investigators with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office on the time and effort they took to work this case from start to finish. Because of the complexity of this case we used several other agencies that have expertise and equipment for working cases like this.
Sheriff Stan Parker