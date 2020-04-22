Big Spring EDC is trying to find ways to help in this economic climate.
Please find a few resources that might be helpful to local retailers and restaurants.
Also, Connected Nation has a COVID19 Resource Page.
From Retail Strategies:
2. Most small businesses don’t have an online sales component so we are going to teach them. Share with any of your small businesses, this webinar link on how they can sell their product online through Shopify using Facebook on April 28th. https://www.retailstrategies.com/positioning-your-business-to-sell-onlineor-sell-more-online/
3. Love this webinar for Small Business Tips from Angel Cicerone: https://www.angelcicerone.com/closing-up-webinar-replay
4. Ideas of what other communities are doing to help small businesses right now: https://www.retailstrategies.com/community-to-community-knowledge-sharing-platform/
5. As an FYI: https://www.mainstreet.org/blogs/national-main-street-center/2020/04/14/just-released-data-from-the-survey-on-the-impact-o
From Connected Nation:
Community Response Resource
https://connectednation.org/community-recommendations-for-connectivity/