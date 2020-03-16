Due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to keep our community and staff healthy and safe as possible, the Big Spring Herald office will be closed to the public beginning March 17 for the next four weeks.
During this time no FedEx packages will be accepted to ship out.
The office will still operate for normal business hours 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Payments, subscriptions, and other business will still be conducted by phone, during those hours. For those needing to make a payment, place a Classified Ad, renew a subscription, or report a concern, please call 432-263-7331. Payment can also be mailed to P.O. Box 1431, Big Spring, Texas 79721, or email publisher@bigspringherald.com.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we appreciate your patient with us while we all get through this together.
During this time the newspaper will continue to be produced and delivered per normal routine; To keep up with local updates visit our website www.bigspringherald.com.