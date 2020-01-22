The students at Big Spring High School are gearing up for the upcoming Sheriff Forum, set for Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. inside the BSHS library. The forum is open to the public and will be an opportunity to hear from both candidates who have placed their name on the ballot – Stan Parker and Tad Ellis.
“Not only will our students learn, grow and mature by participating with this event, but the citizens of Howard County will get to see and hear what the candidates for the top law enforcement position have to say,” Colonel Allen Morris, Forum Organizer, said. “The students will become more civic-minded and anyone listening will be able to make a better, more informed decision.”
Big Spring High School students hosted their first community forum during last election season, featuring the Mayoral candidates. The forum served as a learning experience for the students and allowed them to see the inner workings of a political debate, from beginning to end. The knowledge gained from that particular forum will be used to improve upon the upcoming debate on Saturday.
“Please attend. The office of Sheriff is one of the most important positions in the county. This forum can provide you with a good opportunity to find out the experience and plans for the future,” Parker said. “I feel that people need to know who they are hiring to do a job for them; ask questions and compare the candidates.”
Sheriff Candidate Tad Ellis added, “This forum will present the general public with the opportunity to ask questions and compare and contrast the two candidates running for the position that in some form or fashion affects the quality of life of all citizens within the county.”
According to Morris, both candidates will have an opportunity to speak to the community. Whether you have decided who you will be voting for or still undecided, the forum can be an educational platform to allow voters to make an informed decision regarding the position of Sheriff.