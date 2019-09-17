Homecoming Week is here; all Steers - past and present - are encouraged to show off your school spirit all week. On Friday, the Big Spring Steers will be taking on Pecos.
Dress Up Days have already begun, with students and teachers showing off their Superhero side. This year, Steer Nation is encouraging the community to join in the fun and take part in Spirit Days. A complete list can be found below:
Our theme for the week is “Superheroes”, “Steers Unite! Beat the Eagles.”
For those wanting to keep up with the activities throughout the week, a brief rundown is listed below:
Friday, September 13th - Court/Finalist Announced at Pep Rally
Parade Float Deadline 4PM
Tuesday & Wednesday, September 17th – 18th Homecoming Queen/King Election
Parade Packet Pickup @ Main office
Thursday, September 19th Bonfire 8 p.m. @ Anderson campus
Friday, September 20th Pep Rally 3:00 p.m.
Homecoming Parade 4:30 p.m.
STEERS VS. Pecos 7:30 p.m.
King & Queen Crowning Halftime
Homecoming Dance following game, tickets can be purchased in advance at a discount or at the door.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
PARADE INFO
Submit an entry by completing electronic form (link is located on BSISD homepage and/or BSHS Facebook page).
Deadline to submit a parade entry is Friday, September 13th by 4pm.
All sponsors/organizer of EACH float will need to pick up a packet at high school main office Tuesday September 17th OR Wednesday September 18th.