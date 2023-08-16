During last week’s meeting of the Big Spring ISD Board of Trustees, approximately 25 teachers who were validated as recognized, exemplary, and masters were awarded checks in amounts that ranged from $4,000 – over $18,000 as part of the with Teacher Incentive Allotment program.
Big Spring ISD Board of Trustees meeting highlights
