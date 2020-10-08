The Big Spring ISD Board of Trustees will be meeting to discuss a routine agenda this Thursday. The Board will meet in the high school board room, located at 707 11th Place, at 5:15 p.m.
The Superintendent's Report, presented by Jay McWilliams, will include an update to the Trustees regarding Remote Learning and the status of Covid-19 in the school district. Per usual report, McWilliams will also go over the enrollment report and then discuss BoardBook Premier.
At the beginning of the meeting there will be a time allotted for public comments. Following public comment will be special recognitions for principals and assistant principals. The beginning of the year academic report will follow.
As part of the action item portion of the agenda, Trustees will consider approval of adjunct faculty agreement with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. There will also be consideration and possible approval of the adoption of instructional materials and a District and Campus Improvement Plan. The Board will also consider and possibly approve employment recommendations.
The Board of Trustees will look at holding discussion on personnel issues, which could take them into a closed session under Texas Government Code 551.074: (For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee, or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee.” During executive session, the Board will look to discuss employment, resignations, reassignment, duties, performance problems and evaluations.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Prayer and pledge
• Consent agenda – minutes from Sept. 10, 2020 Regular Board Meeting and Financial reports