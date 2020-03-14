BSISD extends Spring Break for at least another week. According to Big Spring ISD: “Superintendent [Jay] McWilliams participated in a conference call this afternoon with Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. Based on information learned during the conference call and information released by the Center for Disease Control earlier today, Big Spring ISD will be extending its spring break at least another week. Students and staff should not report to campuses Monday morning. Superintendent McWilliams will be releasing a statement providing more information in the next 24 hours, and the district will be communicating with our community in days ahead. Please consult your email account, Facebook, the Big Spring ISD website, and listen to local media frequently to keep informed. We look forward to seeing our students and staff when it's practical to resume school. Go Steers!”

