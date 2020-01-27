The Big Spring High School students, under the direction of Col. Allen Morris hosted the Sheriff Forum on Saturday morning, in the library.
Both candidates running for Howard County Sheriff were on hand to answer questions from the community and their opponent. After a series of questioned was provided to each candidate, there was an opportunity for those attending to speak with Tad Ellis and Stan Parker, one on one if they chose.
This is the first of the forums to be held by Big Spring High School students. Another forum will be taking place in advance of the City and School Board elections in the Spring.
To view the forum, for those unable to attend, visit the Big Spring High School website or YouTube channel. An overview of the questions and answers is also running in the Monday and Tuesday version of the Big Spring Herald.