Big Spring ISD is currently working on a plan to hold an outdoor graduation ceremony to honor the Class of 2020. The ISD is in the process of consulting the City and State officials to plans are in compliance with Governor Abbott's Executive Order and social distancing criteria.
New guidance released from the Texas Education Agency allows for outdoor graduation ceremonies in any county on or after June 1, 2020.
At this time, according to a press release from BSISD, the plan is to hold the Big Spring High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 5 at 9 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. In order to stay within the state and local guidelines each senior will be issued a limited amount of tickets for guests. Once plans have been finalized more information will be released regarding the ceremony.
Seniors and parents should expect to hear from High School Principal Mike Ritchey and his staff in the next few days. The graduation ceremony will also be live-streamed for those who are not able to attend.