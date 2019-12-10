Big Spring ISD issues the following statement Tuesday morning, regarding the bomb threat situation that occurred Monday, Dec. 9. The statement is as follows:
Yesterday morning, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Big Spring ISD administration became aware of an emailed bomb threat. The email was sent to one employee only, and it stated that there was a bomb in “the gym.”
The email did not specify on which campus the gym was located; consequently, the administration had to consider the possibility there was a bomb in one of its 10 gymnasiums.
The Big Spring Police Department was contacted immediately. Officers were sent to each of the Big Spring ISD gyms, and students and staff were evacuated from areas in close proximity to the threatened areas.
No explosives were found in or around any of the gyms, students and staff resumed their activities, and school continued until regular release times.
The administration is working closely with the Big Spring Police Department to identify the source of the threat. When the individual or individuals are identified, the district intends to pursue maximum penalties.
We are grateful to the police department for its timely response and to our students, staff, and community for their patience and cooperation through a challenging event.