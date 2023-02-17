Big Spring ISD received news last week from the Texas Educational Agency. The BSISD Teacher Incentive Allotment was approved by the agency, and this means we will have 25 teachers in the district receiving a check in August ranging from $5,000 to $18,000. A great accomplishment for our district and it also recognizes those teachers doing amazing work with the students, and pays them extra for being such talented teachers.

Managing Editor

