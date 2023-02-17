Big Spring ISD received news last week from the Texas Educational Agency. The BSISD Teacher Incentive Allotment was approved by the agency, and this means we will have 25 teachers in the district receiving a check in August ranging from $5,000 to $18,000. A great accomplishment for our district and it also recognizes those teachers doing amazing work with the students, and pays them extra for being such talented teachers.
featured spotlight
Big Spring ISD Teacher Incentive Allotment approved
- HERALD Staff Report
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Check it out at the Library this week
- Big Spring ISD Teacher Incentive Allotment approved
- EDC to welcome new member Tuesday
- A Wedding to Remember
- 118th District Grand Jury indicts 19 on felony charges
- Chamber of Commerce names Man and Woman of the Year
- Chamber selects 2023 Man and Woman of the Year
- Family fishing education opportunities offered for Texans this spring
Most Popular
Articles
- Big Spring Herald Athlete of the Week
- Quincy Lamar Henry true-billed by Howard County Grand Jury
- Dr. RBG Cowper
- Ausbie turns himself in
- Chamber selects 2023 Man and Woman of the Year
- 4-vehicle pileup claims one life
- BSISD board approves ‘23-’24 school calendar
- BSPD recovers stolen vehicles
- HS Track & Field: Steers and Lady Steers look to build off last year’s success
- Atkins Realty gifts pizza to Herald staff for Valentine's Day
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Ads
Plots
$3,320
Trinity Memorial Park: Two burial spaces for sale in Gard…