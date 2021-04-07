Big Spring High Schools One Act Play cast poses at Region 1 4A Area contest. They performed a Greek tragedy called Electra to advance to the Area round. BSHS One Act Play team is directed by Tracie Moss.
Big Spring One Act Play advances to Area Round
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
