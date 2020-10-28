On the Oct. 28, 2020 at approximately 12:15 P.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were sent to the 800 block of S. Nolan in reference to a subject who had been shot.
Upon arrival officers observed the victim, a black male 31 years of age, laying inside a residence. Officers immediately secured the scene and notified Emergency Medical Services personnel to arrive on scene. EMS immediately began life saving measures and immediately transported the victim to the airpark where they were met by Air Evac.
The victim was immediately flown to Midland Memorial for treatment. Big Spring Police Department Detectives were notified to respond. At this time Detectives are following leads and there is no further information available.
If you have any information available that could assist with this investigation please call Sgt. John Haynes at 432-264-2558. You can also leave a tip by calling CrimeStoppers (432)263-TIPS (8477) or by using the P3Tips.com software at https://www.p3tips.com/1277 . CrimeStoppers is offering up to $1,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the person involved in this case. Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous.