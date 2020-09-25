This past week – Sept. 21-27 – is marked as Rail Safety Week.
Local law enforcement and Big Spring Rail System encourage the community to be mindful when crossing all rail crossings and exert caution when approaching the Big Spring Rail Line crossing on Highway 80.
According to Big Spring Police Department Chief Chad Williams, not all rail crossings have guards and/or lights, but caution should be exerted when approaching and crossing.
Today is Rail Safety Awareness Day and in recognition, the Big Spring Rail System crew wore red.