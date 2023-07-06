The Big Spring Senior Center meal service has been relocated Scenic Mountain Medical Center after the Dora Roberts Community Center was recently lost due to the fire this past Saturday.
Big Spring Senior Center meal service relocated to Scenic Mountain Medical Center
Special to the HERALD
