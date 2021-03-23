The Texas Health and Human Services Commission’s Big Spring State Hospital has announced there will be a job fair on Wednesday, March 24. The job fair will begin at 9 a.m.
“Our goal is to recruit people looking for a career in a rewarding environment providing acute inpatient psychiatric care for adults,” Big Spring State Hospital Superintendent Traci Phillips said. “State hospital employees find great purpose in their work by joining our mission to serve their fellow Texans.”
The state hospital is looking to hire more than 200 qualified candidates for positions including nurses, psychiatric nursing assistants, social workers, cosmetologists, food service workers, and maintenance staff. Big Spring State Hospital provides acute inpatient psychiatric care for adults with mental illnesses in West Texas and the Texas South Plains.
The onsite job fair will have positions ready to hire immediately and will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The job fair will be on the grounds of the Big Spring State Hospital, located at 1901 North U.S. Highway 87, Big Spring.
Those attending the job fair are asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing practices. The staff of the State Hospital will also be adhering to the CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Texas HHSC offers many benefits to employees, including health and dental insurance, career advancement opportunities, paid training, and paid vacation and sick leave. Applicants must be at least 18 years old to be considered for employment. To apply for open positions, candidates can visit the jobs page. Career counselors and job seekers can also contact a recruiter by email.
To learn more about the HHSC’s Health and