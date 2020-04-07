While the unemployment rate continues to rise and many businesses are shutting their doors, there are a few who are ramping up their staff.
Big Spring State Hospital will host a virtual job fair at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Facebook Live.
"Come visit with us to find out about the jobs we have if you want to make caring your career. All state jobs offer great benefits including health insurance and a pension plan for retirement. You’ll be working to take care of fellow Texans and be part of a great team," Dee Lindsey, BSSH representative, said.
Those who are interested can join at: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/virtual-hiring-fair/3878635902154220/.
Participants will have the chance to be interviewed immediately and start training as early as Monday, according to a BSSH representative.
For more information visit the Big Spring State Hospital website at website at hhs.texas.gov/healthcareers.