The City of Big Spring recently announced that due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, all indoor city-owned rental facilities including our venue, The Big Spring Municipal Auditorium, will be closed for the rest of the year. With this announcement and with no other venue options that will properly social distance our musicians, we will be unable to kick off our season on December 19th with our “Holiday Spectacular” Concert. Be watching our Facebook page, Symphony website (Bigspringsymphony.org), the Big Spring Herald, KBYG and KBST for further details and a new kick-off date for our season, appropriately entitled, “The Versatile Big Spring Symphony”.
Thank you for your continued support and patience as we navigate through these unusual times. We hope to see you very soon. May you and your family stay safe and healthy through the rest of this Holiday Season!