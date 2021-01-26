The Big Spring Symphony Association under the direction of Dr. Keith Graumann announces the kick-off of its 39th season opener on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. The concert will see the return of guest conductor, John Giordano, along with a special guest artist, cellist Jeffrey Lastrapes. The concert, entitled “Out of This World”, will include Elgar’s “Concerto for Violincello”, as well as music from Gustav Holst’s “The Planets.”
John Giordano is the Music Director Emeritus of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and Chairman of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Cellist Jeffrey Noel Lastrapes is an active soloist, chamber musician and teacher having performed and taught in Europe, South America, Asia, and in every region of the US. He holds degrees from the Curtis Institute of Music and the Juilliard School
The concert will take place at the Big Spring Municipal Auditorium on Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door but patrons are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online at www.bigspringsymphony.org or at local ticket vendors: H-E-B, Heritage Museum, The Karat Patch or the Visit Big Spring (CVB) Office. Concert Tickets are $20 for Adults, $15 for Senior Adults (55+) and Students (college or younger) are admitted FREE.
Performance adjustments have been made due to the COVID-19 pandemic to assure the health and safety of everyone. Patrons are asked to arrive early and ushers will seat them in 6 foot social distance format. Everyone needs to wear a mask upon entering the facility.
The public needs to consider the very limited restroom facilities with a capacity of only 2 at a time allowed.