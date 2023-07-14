Big Spring woman arrested on Animal Cruelty charges

Sandra Kay Huey was arrested by the Big Spring Police Department on a warrant for Animal Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals/Failure to Provide – a Class A Misdemeanor.

 Courtesy photo

On the 11th of July 2023 at approximately 7:15 p.m., Big Spring Animal Control was dispatched to the 1100 blk Stanford in reference to a Shepherd mix dog that was at large and appeared to be extremely sick.  Upon ACO’s arrival, the animal was located and observed to be infested with ticks, lethargic, and appeared anemic and emaciated. 

