The 2nd annual event of Bikes Across Big Spring is taking place at Moss Creek Ranch.
Registration is open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the opportunity to grab the cards across town is open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Those taking part will meet back at Moss Creek Ranch to turn in the cards gathered.
There are several spots around town - sponsored by local businesses - that are hosting card stops including Folsom Law Firm, Star Dodge, Bulldog Steel, Adrian Calvio State Farm, Bike Mikes, and more.
At Moss Creek Ranch there are local boutiques, food trucks and more for those wanting to go out and take part in the event.