Update (Thursday, 8:45 p.m.):
According to local media reports and local law enforcement, a body was discovered at the scene of the fire that occurred earlier this afternoon. The investigation pertaining to the body has been turned over to the Big Spring Police Department.
According to BSPD representatives a press release is expected to be released Friday morning.
The investigation is still on going and at this point no cause has been determined for the fire.
More information will be released as the proper authorities release information to us.
Original Post: Big Spring Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the vacant building near Quality Inn, around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
According to Big Spring Fire Chief Craig Ferguson, the fire has been contained to one room and firefighters are currently working on putting out hot spots.
The cause of the fire has not been determined and the investigation is still ongoing.