Date: March 3, 2020
To: Media Outlets
From: Shane Bowles, Public Works Director
Re: BOIL WATER NOTICE
On Monday, March 2, 2020, City crews replaced several water valves in Comanche Trail Park. This
required water service to be shut down in the area that feeds the southwest side of Big Spring from FM
700 to Wasson Road, including the area around the park from Parkway Road to Theo and from Wasson
Road to Longshore.
Due to the valve replacement, water had to be drained from a portion of the City’s water system for an
extended period of time, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Big
Spring (PWS ID #1140001) public water system to notify all customers west of Highway 87 and south of
FM 700 to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking,
etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to
harmful bacteria, and all impacted customers should follow these directions.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice
making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The
water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source
for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the
public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human
consumption purposes.
Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a rescind notice to
customers that cancels the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not
have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and
businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Shane Bowles, Public Works Director at
432-264-2501.