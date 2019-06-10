Gaylon H. White, author of Left on Base in the Bush Leagues, along with Tito Arencibia, former Big Spring resident, are on hand for the book signing at the Howard County Library. The duo is in Big Spring and afterwards, Gaylon White will be in Midland for another book signing.
Book Signing - Left on base in the Bush Leagues
- Amanda Duforat
- Updated
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
