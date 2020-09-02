oward County Resource Center partnered with TXU to provide relief. On Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 9 a.m. the Howard County Resource Center will be distributing 100 boxed fans to individuals and families who attend. The Howard County Resource Center is located at 110 NE 8th Street.
“Right now, everybody is having hard times with Covid - in all different ways, so anything that we can do to help, ” Executive Director Diana Martinez said.
The fan donation is part of TXU Energy's Beat the Heat program that began more than 20 years ago and has reached thousands of Texans. The Howard County Resource Center received a $2,000 Vista grant from TXU to purchase 100 fans for Howard County households in need and to promote heat safety awareness in keeping cool and safe.
The event will be contactless with volunteers and board members asking participants to stay in their vehicle and a volunteer will help place the package in the vehicle trunk. Only one fan will be given per vehicle and the distribution will continue while supplies last.
“We wanted to give back to the community,” Martinez said.
Recently, the Howard County Resource Center also held a backpack giveaway where participants were given both food and backpacks for free. According to Martinez, 150 backpacks were given out to the community.
“We're still passing them out if they ask for it, so, come and get it,” she said.