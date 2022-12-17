Santa stopped in for one more visit before heading back to the North Pole.
featured
Breakfast with Santa hosted by United Way
- Amanda Duforat
-
- Updated
- Comments
Dustin Pope
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
Online Poll
What is your favorite Christmas Tradition?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Man arrested Wednesday after police stand-off
- 118th Grand Jury indicts 15
- Tuesday accident claims two in Coleman County
- 19 indicted on felony charges
- A Big Spring Christmas
- Angel Tree now up at Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez
- H-E-B Feast of Sharing set this Sunday
- Wiseman inducted as Judicial Academy Fellow
- CJHS earns honors for updated “War of the Worlds”
- Odessa PD reporting ransom fraud scam
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Ads
Job
City of Jayton - Jayton, TX
City of Jayton hiring for Water/Wastewater operator. Lice…