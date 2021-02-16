The Big Spring EDC meeting scheduled for tonight had been cancelled.
featured
BSEDC meeting cancelled for tonight
- Amanda Duforat
-
- Updated
- Comments
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Water Supply Restoration
- Municipal Court Closed
- Forsan announces sports cancellations
- School closures; business closures announced
- City issues info on Water and Electrical Outages
- BSEDC meeting cancelled for tonight
- Forsan Lady Buffs win Bi-District Playoff game
- WTVAHCS clinics closed due to severe weather
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: Conserve energy; rolling blackouts last resort
- Murder suspect in custody
- Outage update from Oncor
- ERCOT Instructs Utilities to Begin Rotating Outages; Conservation Remains Critical
- Warming Center Assistance
- Cancellations and Delays announced due to weather
- Hit and run near Odessa; DPS seeking information
- Rolling outages update
- BSPD obtains felony warrants for Robert Fitzgibbons Jr.
- Temperatures continue to drop; rolling outages underway
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.