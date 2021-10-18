The Big Spring Economic Development Corporation will convene for a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will take place in the EDC Board Room located at 215 W. Third Street.
The meeting will be called to order, followed by the Invocation and Pledge. Before the board moves into approval and consideration of action items, there will be time allotted for public comment.
The Board will look to approve the minutes of the Sept. 21, 2021 regular meeting along with the September investment report and financials.
A resolution will take place recognizing Bobby McDonald for his service on the board.
The annual contract between the EDC and Leading EDG will be looked at for approval before hearing the Director's Report from Executive Director Mark Willis.
There will be an opportunity for board comment before the meeting adjourns for the evening.