The Big Spring Economic Development Corporation will convene in a regular meeting this afternoon at 5:15. The meeting will take place in the EDC Board Room located at 215 W. Third.
A main point of discussion will surround possible approval of a contract between BSEDC and South Plains Rural Health Services, Inc. and Howard County Community Health Center.
Also included on the agenda for this evening will be a section for public comment, approval of minutes from the December 15 regular meeting and approval of investment report and financials.
Before the meeting concludes, Mark Willis will give the Directors Report and there will be an opportunity for board comment.