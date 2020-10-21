The Big Spring EDC Board of Directors convened Tuesday for a regular meeting. During the meeting outgoing board members - Kay McDaniel and Terry Hansen - were recognized.
In recognition of their support and dedication, a resolution was read honoring both members.
In addition to recognition for the outgoing board members, the BSEDC welcomed two new board members Mr. Pascal Odom and Mr. Shane Seaton were welcomed to the board.
“I’m excited about the opportunities in front of us,” Ward said.
Before the meeting adjourned the election of officers for the new board took place. The Board decided on: Raul Benavidez for President; Shane Seaton for Vice President; and Pascal Odom for Secretary/Treasurer.