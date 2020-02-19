The Big Spring Fire Department will be offering a couple of CPR training class to the community, on March 26. Each class will be about four hours, with the first class taking place from 8:30 a.m. until Noon and the second class will take place 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dora Roberts Community Center.
The classes being offered are open to those 13 years of age and older. Chief Ferguson does caution that these classes are not recommended for healthcare providers seeking certification for their license requirements, but instead are focused more on educating the citizens of Big Spring who are not already certified in CPR.
Space for the classes is limited and spaces are expected to fill up quickly.
For those wanting to sign up, call 432-264-2303 to get on the list.