BSFD/Life Saving Achievement Award highlight City Council meeting Tuesday

From left: Big Spring Police Chief Chad Williams and Big Spring City Manager Todd Darden present BSPD Corporal Ronald Warembourg with a Life Saving Achievement Award for his heroic effort in saving the life of a drowning child during the City Council meeting held Tuesday.

 Andreia Medlin Reporter

Big Spring City Council held its regular meeting Tuesday evening. Discussion continues in regards to the possible decrease in Fire Department personnel and possible closing of Fire Station 2 due to the loss of SAFER grant funds given during the pandemic. The first readings of the items regarding budgetary concerns and continued funding for the Fire Department were voted on and passed 4 to 2.

