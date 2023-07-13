Big Spring City Council held its regular meeting Tuesday evening. Discussion continues in regards to the possible decrease in Fire Department personnel and possible closing of Fire Station 2 due to the loss of SAFER grant funds given during the pandemic. The first readings of the items regarding budgetary concerns and continued funding for the Fire Department were voted on and passed 4 to 2.
BSFD/Life Saving Achievement Award highlight City Council meeting Tuesday
Andreia Medlin Reporter
Andreia Medlin
Reporter
