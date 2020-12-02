Big Spring Fire Department responded to a house on fire call in the 1200 block of Benton Street this morning. At the time, the fire appeared to be contained with no injuries. Big Spring Fire Department is still on scene. Please avoid the area if at all possible.
BSFD responds to house fire near Benton Street
- By IRIS RANGEL
IRIS RANGEL
Staff Writer
